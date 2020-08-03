COVID-19: This Puducherry-based crochet artisan is picking up the threads one stitch at a time

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Yarning over and under the hook like a well-oiled machine, interlocking loops of colourful wool and thread, Muthulakshmi, a Puducherry-based crochet artisan, has been creating detailed and vibrant masterpieces for over four decades. But the pandemic- induced lockdown has been a period of distress for the sexagenarian and her family, who run Gokulam Crafts, a quaint store near Mudaliar Chavadi. “We rely heavily on footfall and because of the pandemic we’ve hardly received any orders. Survival has become a task,” says the artist, who learned the textile-making process as a precocious preteen.

Crafting memories

“We were briefly taught the basics of crochet and embroidery in school. But I was drawn towards the patterns and designs that one could create in crochet, and by 1976, I serendipitously found a mentor in Jeanette, a French national. She taught me the nuances of the art,” recalls the Auroville resident, who mastered the art under Jeanette’s tutelage. Eventually realising that her heart belonged to making crochet, she started her venture in 1994 and has been handcrafting textile memorabilia ever since.

Perhaps one of the most innovative creatives in the country, Muthulakshmi has exhibited her art pieces across different cities in Andhra Pradesh, and in Ahmedabad, Goa, Mumbai, Udaipur and Kolkata, taking her designs to enthusiasts beyond the sea town. “Acknowledging my work, the government even provided me with a small workshop. I’ve also trained hundreds of people in the craft.

Several have even gone on to set up small-scale businesses of their own,” she enthusiastically details, momentarily overlooking the current situation. Despite her obvious talent and mettle, the venture she nurtured now gazes at a bleak future. “We used to have around 20-30 employees. That’s the kind of business we had. Now, I’ve employed only five people to cater to any orders that may come our way. We shut our store and workshop in March, and have been working from home ever since,” she tells us. With no regular income, procuring raw materials has also been a struggle. “We have some stock left and are using that to make our products now. But the future seems uncertain,” she says in a dreary tone.

Aid for art

As Muthulakshmi and her family-run business await relief and aid from the government, some help from patrons and platforms like The Artist Project (by Abhinaya) have helped her temporarily to tide over the circumstances. “I have known Muthulakshmi Akka for over three years now. When the lockdown was extended, she reached out to me for assistance.

We soon flagged a fundraiser on our platform to help her in these trying times. We are also encouraging people to place orders to buy her art pieces which include handwoven string lights. Ultimately, this isn’t charity but the value for the skills she possesses. All the proceeds will go to the artisan,” shares Abhinaya, whose venture has been lending support to artisans like Muthulakshmi during the pandemic.

Though the handful of orders have enabled Muthulakshmi to keep hope alive, the lockdown rules on travel and logistic limitations have made her restless. “Some products are yet to be dispatched. For 45 years, I have grown up doing the only thing I know and love – crochet. If not for this, I don’t know what else to do. Ipo saapaduke kashtama irukku (We don’t have enough for food). I hope we are able to wade through these rough waters,” she says. Muthulakshmi’s art pieces are priced between Rs 350-Rs 1,500. To support the artisan, visit Instagram page The Artist Project, or write to mailtheartistproject@gmail.com