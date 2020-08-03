Palaniswami, OPS wish speedy recovery to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister Amit Shah

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam wished speedy recovery to Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Home Minister Amit Shah, who tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami phoned Governor Purohit and wished him good health. As Home Minister Amit Shah also tested positive later in the day, the Chief Minister, in his tweet, he said, “Praying the almighty God for a speedy recovery of Shri @AmitShah ji from his present illness.

Best wishes from TamilNadu for his good health.” Similarly, deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also tweeted about the Governor: “I pray to the almighty god that TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit, may soon recover and be completely healed.” He also wished Amit Shah in his tweet that he get well soon and continue his dedicated public service. Besides them, DMK chief MK Stalin and PMK youth wing president Anbumani Ramadoss also wished a quick recovery for the Governor and Home Minister in their tweets.

Arcot Prince wishes Shah, Purohit speedy recovery

Chennai: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, on Sunday, sent his wishes to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who tested positive for coronavirus. In his message, he stated, “May the Almighty Allah grant you excellent health, happiness and long life to continue your service to the nation and humanity for many, many years to come.” He also wished Union Minister Amit Shah and hoped for his speedy recovery.