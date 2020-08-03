Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on Tuesday, Here's the list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Tuesday. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed, said a statement from Tangedco on Monday.

In the areas of Neelankarai: Blue Beach road, Maraikayar nagar 1 to 7 Street, Kapaleeswarar Nagar 4 Main Road, Sea View Avenue, Murugammal Avenue, Periya Neelankarai Kuppam and Casuarina drive.

In the areas of Injambakkam: Sparkling Sand Avenue, L G Avenue, Spring Garden 1, 2 street, Allikulam, ECR one part, Kalaingar Karunanithi Salai, Copper Beach Road and Sea Shell Avenue.