In bid to fight dengue, anyone allowing mosquito breeding in Chennai to be fined

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Measures to prevent dengue cases in the city are in full swing, Chennai corporation commissioner G Prakash told reporters on Tuesday.

“Apart from regular field activities, cooperation from the public is of paramount importance particularly in large establishments, construction sites etc,” he said.

“In order to enforce discipline and ensure the safety of citizens, particularly children as they’re more vulnerable to dengue, a fine structure has again been introduced,” he added.

According to the fine structure for allowing mosquito breeding, owners of houses will be issued notices during the first violation, fined Rs 100 for the second violation and Rs 200 for the third violation.

Apartment complexes will be fined Rs 500 for the first violation, Rs 5000 for the second and Rs 15,000 for the third.

Small shops will be fined Rs 500 for first violations, Rs 2000 for the second and Rs 5000 for the third. Commercial establishments, government buildings and industries will have to pay Rs 10,000 for first-time violations, Rs 25,000 on the second occasion and Rs 1 lakh the third time.

Fines are also applicable for other buildings like schools, colleges and other institutions, construction sites and hospitals among others.

Meanwhile, the containment zones in the city have come down to 24 - one in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone, five in Ambattur, 11 in Anna Nagar, one in Teynampet, five in Kodambakkam and one in Valasaravakkam, according to data released by the city corporation.

There were 56 containment zones in the list released on August 2.