Polytechnic admissions last date extended

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister KP Anbazhagan on Tuesday announced that the last date for online registration of applications for first-year diploma courses in government polytechnic colleges has been extended up to August 20. Students can upload certificates between August 10 and 20.
Comments
