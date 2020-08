Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on August 7, here's the list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Friday.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.



In the areas of Velachery East: Tansi Nagar area 9 Street to 21 Street, Anna Nagar, Anna Nagar Extension, Annai Indira Nagar, VGP Selva Nagar, Selva Nagar Extension, Balamurugan Street, Venus Colony.



In the areas of Injambakkam: Bharathi Avenue, ECR (Enjambakkam to Akkarai), Sheshadri Avenue, Iskcon Temple Road, Vimala Garden, Hare Rama Krishna Road, Rajiv Avenue, TVS Avenue, Akkarai Village, Gunal Garden, Pebble Beach.

In the areas of Palavakkam: Kamaraj Salai and ECR Main Road (One Part), Kandasamy Nagar 1 to 8 Street, Maniammai Street, Sangam Colony 1 and 2 street, Kareem Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Street, PRS Nagar And Bharathi Nagar, Anbalagan Street, Narayanasamy Street, Quite-Millath Street and VOC Street, School Street and Mosque Street.

In the areas of Thiruvanmiyur: Guhaas Apartment, Ramaniyam Apartment, Part of LB Road, 1 to 4 East Kamaraj Nagar, Valmigi Street, Shiva Sundar Avenue 1 to 2.



In the areas of Kottivakkam: Thiruvalluvar Nagar 58 Cross Street, New Beach Road, New Beach Road Extension, 7 Main Road, Thiruvalluvar Nagar 2nd Main Road.