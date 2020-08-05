Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests positive for COVID-19, says he's in 'good health'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, in a video on Wednesday, confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, the 74-year-old actor and singer said that he was doing ‘perfectly well’.

“For the last 2-3 days I was suffering from discomfort like chest congestion, cold and on-and-off fever. I was then diagnosed with a mild case of COVID-19,” he said in the video.

“I was advised to quarantine at home and take medications but I didn’t want to do it so I got myself admitted to the hospital. I will be discharged in two days,” he added.

He asked his well-wishers to refrain from calling him to find out about his health and said that he was in good hands and in good health.

“No one has to worry. My fever also has subsided now,” he said.

The singer has reportedly sang over 40,000 songs mostly in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. He made his professional debut as a playback singer over 50 years ago.