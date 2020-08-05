STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests positive for COVID-19, says he's in 'good health'

“I was advised to quarantine at home and take medications but I didn’t want to do it so I got myself admitted to the hospital. I will be discharged in two days,” he said.

Published: 05th August 2020 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

SP Balasubrahmanyam (Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, in a video on Wednesday, confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, the 74-year-old actor and singer said that he was doing ‘perfectly well’.

“For the last 2-3 days I was suffering from discomfort like chest congestion, cold and on-and-off fever. I was then diagnosed with a mild case of COVID-19,” he said in the video.

“I was advised to quarantine at home and take medications but I didn’t want to do it so I got myself admitted to the hospital. I will be discharged in two days,” he added.

He asked his well-wishers to refrain from calling him to find out about his health and said that he was in good hands and in good health.

“No one has to worry. My fever also has subsided now,” he said.

The singer has reportedly sang over 40,000 songs mostly in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. He made his professional debut as a playback singer over 50 years ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SP Balasubrahmanyam COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp