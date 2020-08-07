STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Lockdown woes: Chennai autodriver shifts to selling fish

This pandemic-induced lockdown has thrown many out of jobs, destroyed livelihoods, and hit the economy hard. Through this series, Express brings to you the stories of a few such people

Published: 07th August 2020 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

D Arul Raj with his autorickshaw

D Arul Raj with his autorickshaw. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On March 22, as the country went into a lockdown, auto driver D Arul Raj’s life completely turned upside down. His income fell from Rs 15,000 a month to zero. His family has been struggling to even eat three meals a day. “In the initial 10 days, I was actually happy thinking that I got some rest. But as the days passed, fear started gripping me. Fifteen days later, we had no money left,” said Arul who is a sole breadwinner for his six-member family including his children, wife and parents. 

Towards the end of March, Arul tried sneaking out in his auto in a bid to make quick money. However, it brought more misery, as he was caught by the police and had to pay a fine. “We first used up all our savings. Then sold gold ornaments and later sold even little things from our house. By July 1, we had nothing to sell and no income. A few good Samaritans bought us rice, dal and oil with which we survived two weeks,” the 35-year-old said.

Arul lending money to a woman who lives on the footpath at Purusaiwalkam in Chennai
Arul lending money to a woman who lives on the footpath at Purusaiwalkam in Chennai 

While the State had by then permitted to drive autos, much to Arul’s dismay, there was no demand at all. As against the usual income of about Rs 13,000-15,000 per month, he was only earning a maximum of `150 per day. “That’s when I decided that I must do something. Taking a relative’s help, I bought some fish and tried selling it from the auto in my locality (Perambur),” he said.

Since there was not much visibility, Arul had to choose a footpath. “The most heartbreaking part was making my mother sit on the footpath to sell fish. People glance and do not even talk in respectable manner. What made things worse was that a cop took my mother to the station since we were operating without permission on the footpath. We had to withdraw that idea as well,” Arul said as he broke into tears.

Arul now goes from street to street selling fish in his auto. He says the family eats depending on how much he earns that day. He is not eligible for the government aid to auto drivers too because he is not part of any association. “I earned Rs 300 today, and this means we can have a decent meal. But I have four months’ loan due for my auto and I have not paid my son’s school fee yet,” he said.

‘Living in uncertainty’
There are 2,85,000 autos in Tamil Nadu. However, the Rs 2,000 aid offered by the government has only reached 7,000-odd drivers, rues Arul Raj. Most of them have been living in uncertainty ever since the lockdown began

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
auto driver Fish chennai
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp