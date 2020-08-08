Where was the family when Jayalalithaa was alive, judge asks Deepa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Refusing to hear pleas of Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, challenging acquisition of Veda Nilayam by the State government, an irked Justice N Anand Venkatesh questioned the delay in seeking interim stay and asked where was the family when the late CM was alive. He then directed the pleas to the High Court registry, to pass it to the appropriate bench hearing Veda Nilayam cases.

The petitioner sought to quash an order dated July 22 of the Land Acquisition Officer in Guindy to acquire her aunt’s residence in Poes Garden for converting it into a memorial under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan contended that the plea has to be filed in the city civil court and not in the High Court. “There is no case since the compensation amount is already deposited in the city civil court,” he added. The counsel for the petitioner sought an interim stay in the entire acquisition proceedings.

However, Justice Anand Venkatesh who heard the plea recorded the submissions and refused to grant an interim stay. The judge then observed that there is a case pending regarding the Veda Nilayam property with a Division Bench of the High Court.

Veda Nilayam

Justice Anand Venkatesh who heard the plea recorded the submissions and refused to grant an interim stay. The judge then observed that there is a case pending regarding the Veda Nilayam property with a Division Bench of HC