Under 1,000 fresh Covid cases, Chennai on steady road to recovery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the second consecutive day, Chennai reported less than 1,000 fresh Covid cases on Saturday. The city’s share of 986 cases and 20 deaths took the State’s total to 5,883 cases and toll to 118 deaths on the day. The tally stood at 2,90,907 and toll, at 4,808. The recovery rate of the city (87%) was also higher than that of the State (80 %).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that small temples with an annual income below Rs 10,000, mosques, dargah, churches and religious places in corporation areas will be opened to public from Monday.

“Permission should be obtained from the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and Collectors. Driving schools across the State can work from August 10, adopting the standard operating procedure which will be issued,” he said in a release. The government has already allowed public worship in small temples, mosques, darghas and churches in village panchayats, town panchayats and municipalities.

Addressing reporters in Salem, the CM said, “We had announced Rs 50 lakh for doctors and nurses who succumbed to Covid. For other frontline workers, we have enhanced the compensation to Rs 25 lakh and a government job.”