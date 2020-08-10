STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

'All you need is curiosity': In a first, IIT Madras launches course on biomimicry

Biomimicry involves looking at nature as a source of inspiration to solve complex problems. It is an intersectional field of biology and engineering.

Published: 10th August 2020 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras is all set to offer a full semester, one-of-its-kind elective course under the interdisciplinary stream on biomimicry, according to a statement issued by the institute on Monday.

Biomimicry involves looking at nature as a source of inspiration to solve complex problems. It is an intersectional field of biology and engineering. Millions of organisms have evolved strategies over billions of years of adaptation to our planet, said Shiva Subramaniam, Chief Innovation Officer, Gopalakrishnan-Deshpande Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, adding that one can use these blueprints and recipes from nature to design and build solutions for problems.

"You do not have to be either a biologist or an engineer to learn biomimicry, all you need is curiosity," he told The New Indian Express. Biomimicry is not learning about nature but learning from it. Prof. Satyanarayanan Seshadri, Department of Applied Mechanics and Prof. Srinivasa Chakravarthy, Department of Biotechnology will also teach.

Currently only students from IIT Madras can take part in the course, but the programme may be expanded depending on the response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IIT Madras Biomimicry
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp