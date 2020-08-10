STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai sees drop in Covid-19 cases as number of the cured rises

Corporation officials said that the priority now is to bring down the mortality rate to 1.5 percent in the coming weeks.

Devotees at Vinayaka temple at Padi after the government allowed to open small shrines in Chennai, on Monday (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By Omjasvin M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Showing continuous signs that the Covid-19 curve is stabilizing, Chennai recorded 976 positive cases on Monday while a whopping 1305 people were discharged and 25 more people died.

Out of the 1,10,121 people infected in the city, 96,466 have been cured and 11,328 are under treatment. This means so far, 87.6 percent of infected people have recovered while the active cases are now just at 10.28 percent. With 2327 deaths, the mortality rate is 2.11.

Corporation officials said that the priority now is to bring down the mortality rate to 1.5 percent in the coming weeks.

"We have been hospitalising severe or moderate patients even before their results come. So far, 600 patients have been admitted to hospitals like that. This is done to reduce risk of mortality," an official said.

The official added that patients requiring immediate admissions are taken note of during the test itself. "About 15 to 20 people are directly admitted to hospitals every day like that," the official added.

Furthering the contention that Chennai is recovering, the average growth rate of positive cases are now at minus 1.1 percent.

Eleven Corporation zones have a growth rate in minus, which means, there are fewer cases being recorded in the past seven days, than it recorded earlier, while it also indicates that the discharge rate is higher than the positive cases.

Zones like Ambattur and Sholinganallur are a cause for concern for officials as the case growth rate is positive there.

Six Corporation zones - Thiruvottriyur, Manali, Tondiarpet, Royauram, Thiruvika Nagar, and Teybnampet - have active cases below ten percent, and in this Manali has just 85 active cases, which is five percent.

Only three zones - Ambattur, Anna Nagar, and Kodambakkam - have active cases of more than 1000. Ambattur has the highest number of active cases at 1506 which is 21 percent. However, with around 12,000 tests daily, the positivity rate in the city is at eight percent.

