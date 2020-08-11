‘No Board for musical artistes’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A separate board cannot be established in the state for the welfare of traditional artistes, the State Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department said in its counter-affidavit filed in the Madras High Court, last week.

The counter was filed in response to a PIL petition from K R Kukesh, founder and State president of TN Isai Vellalar illainger Peravai, praying for a direction to authorities concerned to establish a welfare board for traditional musicians and artists.

The counter said that it is the privilege of the government to take a policy decision to create a separate welfare board after considering the socio-economic status of the artistes. They can very well register their names with the TN Folk Artists Welfare Board.

