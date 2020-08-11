Over 87% of Chennai’s Covid patients discharged till date

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city recorded 976 positive cases, while a whopping 1,305 people were discharged on Monday. As many as 25 people succumbed to the infection, taking the city’s toll to 2,327, thereby taking the morality rate to 2.11 per cent. Corporation officials said, the priority now is to bring down the rate to 1.5 per cent in the coming weeks.

“We have been hospitalising severe or moderate patients even before their results arrive. So far, 600 such patients have been admitted to hospitals. This is being done to reduce the risk of mortality,’’ said an official. He added that patients requiring immediate admissions are taken note of, during the test itself.

“About 15 to 20 such people are directly hospitalised every day.’’ Furthering the contention that the city is on the recovery path, the average growth rate stands at 1.1 per cent in the negative. As many as 11 corporation zones have a growth rate in minus, which means, there are fewer cases being recorded than earlier. It also indicates that the discharge rate is higher than positive cases here.

However, the situation in Ambattur and Sholinganallur zones, where the growth rate is still in the positive, remains a cause for concern. Six zones – Thiruvottriyur, Manali, Tondiarpet, Royauram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Teynampet – have active cases below 10 per cent. Manali has only 85 active cases now. With nearly 12,000 tests being done daily, the city’s positivity rate stands at eight per cent.