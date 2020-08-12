STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Ecstasy pills worth Rs 1.65 crore smuggled through parcels from Europe seized in Chennai

A total of 5210 ecstasy pills, 100 grams of MDMA crystals and 1 gram of methaqualone valued at Rs 1.65 crore were recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985, a Customs department release stated

Published: 12th August 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Air Customs seized Ecstasy pills worth Rs 1.6 crore smuggled through parcels from Belgium and the Netherlands at the Foreign Post Office here.

Working on a tip-off, the air customs detained two postal parcels suspected to contain narcotics. The first parcel from Belgium was taken up for examination and was found to contain artificial leopard fabric and other items. On unwrapping the fabric, nine black pouches were found inside. Orange colour Ecstasy (MDMA) pills with markings “Red Buli” and “Heineke” were found concealed in the pouches.

4060 Ecstasy pills valued at Rs 1.2 crore were recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985. The parcel was addressed to a person in a village in Kancheepuram district. As a follow-up, a search was carried out at the consignee's address which was found to be fake.

When the second parcel from the Netherlands was taken up for examination, it was found to contain an inflatable pool, gummy bear packets etc. On opening these packets, skull shaped ecstasy pills with marking “MYBRAND” were found concealed inside. Further, two pouches containing MDMA crystals and methaqualone powder were found concealed inside the inflatable pool.

1150 Ecstasy pills, 100 grams of MDMA crystals and 1 gram of methaqualone powder valued at Rs 45 lakh were recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985. The parcel was addressed to a person in Andhra Pradesh. As a follow-up, a search was carried out at the address and it was found linked to a person who had already been arrested in an offence of drug smuggling by Chennai Air Customs.

A total of 5210 Ecstasy pills, 100 grams of MDMA crystals and 1 gram of methaqualone valued at Rs 1.65 crore were recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985, a Customs department release stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ecstasy pills chennai drug trafficking
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp