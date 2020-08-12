STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘Trial by virus’ beams light into lives

“A social activist called me and transferred Rs 5,000 to my account. Not just me, she inquired about my friends who might be facing similar hassles, and gave money to four others as well.

Published: 12th August 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

D Arul Raj with his autorickshaw | debadatta mallick

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After TNIE highlighted the plight of people from different walks of life who lost their jobs due to the Covid crisis, through the series “Trial By Virus”, help has poured in for the affected from all over. While some provided monetary assistance to the affected, some others helped with their children’s education.

“A social activist called me and transferred Rs 5,000 to my account. Not just me, she inquired about my friends who might be facing similar hassles, and gave money to four others as well. Two other readers also promised to help me,” said Arul Raj, an autodriver-turned-fish seller. He added, orders for fish too have increased after his story was published.

In another instance, R Subbiah who lost his job in Singapore and had been jobless ever since said, people have once again started showing interest in his profile. “People came forward and offered monetary help too, but we are able to manage with our money for now. So, we redirected them to others who may be in need.

The the most important thing was that a few told me they would help me with the job situation and pointed me to a few organisations,” he said. Meanwhile, the story of Nisha, a single mother struggling to make her ends meet during the pandemic, garnered much attention.

“At least five people promised to help me sail through the situation. One Good Samaritan said, he would help my son get a seat in a good school and take care of the initial fees. This actually gave us a ray of hope,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
chennai
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp