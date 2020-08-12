‘Trial by virus’ beams light into lives

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After TNIE highlighted the plight of people from different walks of life who lost their jobs due to the Covid crisis, through the series “Trial By Virus”, help has poured in for the affected from all over. While some provided monetary assistance to the affected, some others helped with their children’s education.

“A social activist called me and transferred Rs 5,000 to my account. Not just me, she inquired about my friends who might be facing similar hassles, and gave money to four others as well. Two other readers also promised to help me,” said Arul Raj, an autodriver-turned-fish seller. He added, orders for fish too have increased after his story was published.

In another instance, R Subbiah who lost his job in Singapore and had been jobless ever since said, people have once again started showing interest in his profile. “People came forward and offered monetary help too, but we are able to manage with our money for now. So, we redirected them to others who may be in need.

The the most important thing was that a few told me they would help me with the job situation and pointed me to a few organisations,” he said. Meanwhile, the story of Nisha, a single mother struggling to make her ends meet during the pandemic, garnered much attention.

“At least five people promised to help me sail through the situation. One Good Samaritan said, he would help my son get a seat in a good school and take care of the initial fees. This actually gave us a ray of hope,” she said.