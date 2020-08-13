STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5,871 fresh Covid cases: 119 deaths in TN, Chennai registers 993 cases

Published: 13th August 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Thermal scan being done at a fever camp by doctors and corporation officials at T Nagar in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State reported 5,871 fresh cases and 119 deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 3,14,520 and toll to 5,278. Of the fresh cases, 993 were in the city. The neighbouring districts reported a spurt in cases – Chengalpet reported 439, Kancheepuram 371 and Tiruvallur 407 new positive persons.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu branch of IMA confirmed that it had submitted documents confirming only the death of 22 doctors due to Covid. When asked, Dr CN Raja, State President, TNSB told Express, “We submitted documents  only for 22 doctors to the government.

Since, it’s a continuous process and we have been collecting documents, now we estimate that total will come to 30 or so. We haven’t completed our process yet.” The IMA, TNSB had differences with the National Indian Medical Association’s report which in its letter to the Prime Minister said 43 doctors in Tamil Nadu succumbed to the infection.

The issue became political after Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK Youth Wing Secretary, had last week tweeted, “A report reveals that TN tops in Covid-19 deaths of doctors. It’s a disgrace caused by the AIADMK government.

The slave government, which has underreported Covid-19 deaths of citizens, should clarify the condition of doctors treating infected patients and give them proper protection.” After the tweet State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had condemned it and said legal action would be taken against people spreading false and unverified news on social media in the time of the global pandemic.

