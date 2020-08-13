STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ecstasy pills worth Rs 1.6 crore seized from parcels by Chennai Air Customs

A total of 4,060 pills pegged at Rs 1.2 crore were recovered and seized under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major crackdown, the Chennai Air Customs on Wednesday seized Ecstasy pills worth Rs 1.6 crore smuggled through parcels from Belgium and Netherlands at the Foreign Post Office here. Working on a tip-off, Air Customs personnel detained two postal parcels suspected to be consignments of narcotics substance.

The first suspicious parcel from Belgium, when taken up for examination, contained artificial leopard fabric and other items. On unwrapping it further, nine black pouches were found inside. On cutting open the pouches, orange coloured Ecstasy (MDMA) pills with markings “Red Buli” and “Heineke” were found.

A total of 4,060 pills pegged at Rs 1.2 crore were recovered and seized under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The parcel was addressed to a person in Kancheepuram district. As a follow-up action, a search was carried out at the consignee’s address, which was later found out to be fake.

As the second parcel from The Netherlands was opened, it was found to contain an inflatable bathing tub, snack, gummy bear packets etc. On ripping them apart, it was found to have skull shaped Ecstasy polls with the marking “MYBRAND”. A total of 1,150 ecstasy pills, 100 gm of MDMA crystals and 1 gm of Methalaqualone powder worth Rs 45 lakh were recovered.

The parcel was addressed to a person in Andhra Pradesh. When the address was raided, the officials found that it was linked to a person who had already been arrested for drug smuggling Customs. The cumulative worth of seized items was valued at Rs 1.65 crore.

