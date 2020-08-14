STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Few care centres in Chennai shut as cases drop

The one on the university campus has been closed down,” said hospital dean Therani Rajan.

Published: 14th August 2020 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees at Vinayaka temple at Padi after the government allowed to open small shrines in Chennai, on Monday (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the State capital showing significant improvement in its battle against Covid, reporting less than 1,000 cases a day for about a week now, the authorities have started closing down a few Covid care centres here. On Thursday, a Covid care centre at Anna University, a referral unit for Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, was closed down. “We had three care centres.

The one on the university campus has been closed down,” said hospital dean Therani Rajan. A senior doctor at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital said the care centres on the campuses of Anna Adarsh College for Women and Quaid-e- Millath Government College for Women have also been closed down as bed occupancy at these centres had come down to less than 50 per cent.

Now, the hospital is managing with available manpower as PG doctors have been relieved from duty and sent to attend exams, he added. Earlier, a Covid care centre at Stella Maris College, a referral for Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, was closed down.

Do not ignore symptoms: Min

THE news on closure of centres comes on a day when the new cases in Chennai stood at 989, while those in its neighbouring districts continued to remain high — Chengalpattu reported 453 cases, Kancheepuram 243, and Tiruvallur 390. Statewide, the number of cases reported during the day was 5,835, taking the overall tally to 3,20,355. The 119 deaths during the day has now taken the toll to 5,397. Vijayabaskar also appealed to people not to ignore symptoms like fever or body pain, and approach hospitals at the earliest.

“Many patients are ignoring early symptoms and turning up late with breathing difficulty. Loss of smell or taste is one of the symptoms of Covid. So, people should not ignore all these,” he said. The Health Department is now focussing on reducing cases in Coimbatore, Theni and Cuddalore, the minister added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid care centres chennai COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp