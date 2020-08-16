STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As part of Unlock 3.0, liquor shops to reopen in Chennai from Tuesday

Each TASMAC outlet will issue 500 coupons per day and hence, only 500 customers can make purchases from a shop.

Published: 16th August 2020 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 08:59 PM

A closed TASMAC outlet in Tiruchy on Saturday

Representational image. (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After a long wait, liquor shops within the limits of the Greater Chennai Police will open from Tuesday. A statement from the state government on Sunday said that these outlets will be functioning from 10 am to 7 pm.

However, shops in malls and containment zones will not be opened. Each TASMAC outlet will issue 500 coupons per day and hence, only 500 customers can make purchases from a shop.

The statement further noted that customers must wear masks and they should maintain social distancing when visiting the liquor outlets. The liquor shops in the rest of the state were reopened on May 7.

As the number of COVID-19 cases were high in Chennai, the government did not permit reopening of the liquor shops in Chennai and its suburbs. This has led to a situation where many city residents drive a long way to other districts to buy liquor.
 

