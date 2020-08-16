STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Pay rescheduling charges: Private airline Vistara to passenger

The flight was cancelled following the lockdown announcement, and the airline refused to refund the ticket amount. Instead they provided a credit shell valid up to one year.

Published: 16th August 2020 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Vistara airlines, Vistara

For representational purposes. (File photo)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five months after denying them a refund, a private airline has now asked a mother-son duo to pay rescheduling charges for postponing their travel due to lockdown. On March 22, Anuradha (35) and her 3-year-old child booked a ticket on an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Chennai.

The flight was cancelled following the lockdown announcement, and the airline refused to refund the ticket amount. Instead they provided a credit shell valid up to one year. Following the credit shell assurance, they postponed the travel to June 27 hoping that the crisis would have eased off by then, Anuradha’s father RM Kapur said.

“But the lockdown continued and we again rescheduled the itinerary to August 26. Now, however, we fear whether it is safe for the child to wear a mask continuously for 5 hours, and want to travel on a later date,” he added. The airline is now demanding rescheduling charges from Anuradha. “Vistara is fleecing passengers in these difficult times. They are sitting over our money for over five months and now want even more,” Kapur said.

Air Vistara spokesperson told Express that, “This was a booking through a travel agent but Vistara had directly given two free reschedules to the customer before initiating a full refund.”. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Supreme Court had asked the Central government and airline to discuss modalities for full refund of tickets of flights that were cancelled following the lockdown announcement.

Plea in SC 
A petition has been moved in the SC, stating that instead of providing full refund, airlines are offering credit shell, which is in violation of  Civil Aviation Requirement of May 2008.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
air vistara lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp