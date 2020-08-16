Religious places should be disinfected three times a day: Chennai civic body

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation's revenue department has released the Standard Operating Procedure for the resumed operations of small places of worship.

A State Government Order dated August 8 had stated that small temples with annual income of less than Rs 10,000 and small mosques, churches, and other places of worship will be allowed to permit devotees for regular rituals.

According to the SOP, religious places should be disinfected three times a day, hand wash facilities along with soap dispensers should be available for mandatory hand wash at the entrances, prayers and rituals should be performed while maintaining social distancing, the SOP stated.

Further, the distribution of food in places of worship would not be permitted along with using the premises for other purposes like accommodation.

"The opening and closing timings of religious places shall be displayed at the entrance," the statement said.

The management of those places of worship who want to apply for permission to operate, may do so through the city Corporation's website www.chennaicorporation.gov.in.

For applying, details like the name of the place of worship, address, zone and ward it falls under and contact details must be furnished.

"The application will be scrutinized and permission will be granted through online. The permission obtained from the authority should be displayed visibly and must be shown to the inspecting officer," according to a statement from the civic body.