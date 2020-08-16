TN records 5,860 fresh Covid cases, Chennai sees 1,179

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has set up a 50-bed Covid care centre at the Puzhal Central Prison even as the State reported 5,860 fresh cases and 127 deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 3,32,105 and toll to 5,641. For the second consecutive day, Chennai recorded over 1,000 cases.

Though the number of cases in the State capital stood at 1,179, the recovery rate is 88 per cent. The city has 11,321 active cases, which is 10 per cent of the total 1,15,444 positive cases reported so far. Talking about the care centre inaugurated at the prison, Vijayabaskar said it has oxygen cylinders, lab technicians, X-ray facilities, RT-PCR testing facility and doctors are present round the clock.

“Tamil Nadu is the first State to set up an in-house care centre for Covid in a prison. Out of the 114 inmates infected by the virus, 99 have recovered. The rest are being treated at Stanley hospital,’’ Vijayabaskar said. The State currently has totally 1,29,122 beds for Covid patients, and 1,643 Covid care centres with a capacity of 72,640 beds.

Chennai has 54 care centres with 15,932 beds. A total of 5,236 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of people discharged to 2,72,251, which is higher than the 54,213 active cases in the State.