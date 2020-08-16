STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN records 5,860 fresh Covid cases, Chennai sees 1,179

Though the number of cases in the State capital stood at 1,179, the recovery rate is 88 per cent.

Published: 16th August 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Thermal scan being done at a fever camp by doctors and corporation officials at T Nagar in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has set up a 50-bed Covid care centre at the Puzhal Central Prison even as the State reported 5,860 fresh cases and 127 deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to  3,32,105 and toll to 5,641. For the second consecutive day, Chennai recorded over 1,000 cases.

Though the number of cases in the State capital stood at 1,179, the recovery rate is 88 per cent. The city has 11,321 active cases, which is 10 per cent of the total 1,15,444 positive cases reported so far. Talking about the care centre inaugurated at the prison, Vijayabaskar said it has oxygen cylinders, lab technicians, X-ray facilities, RT-PCR testing facility and doctors are present round the clock.

“Tamil Nadu is the first State to set up an in-house care centre for Covid in a prison. Out of the 114 inmates infected by the virus, 99 have recovered. The rest are being treated at Stanley hospital,’’ Vijayabaskar said. The State currently has totally 1,29,122 beds for Covid patients, and 1,643 Covid care centres with a capacity of 72,640 beds.

Chennai has 54 care centres with 15,932 beds. A total of 5,236 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of people discharged to 2,72,251, which is higher than the 54,213 active cases in the State. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu chennai COVID 19
India Matters
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
52 per cent in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh
TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus vaccine ready by end of year, says China's SinoPharm
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP CM Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 
Gallery
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp