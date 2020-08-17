Chennai residents urge Palaniswami government to subsidise power bills

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Kerala government extended 50 per cent subsidy on electricity bills during the lockdown and also allowed consumers to pay the bills in up to five instalments, Chennai residents have urged the Tamil Nadu government to follow suit.

“The Kerala government has also assured people that power connection will not be snapped for non-payment of bills. Considering all aspects, the Tamil Nadu government should provide at least 30 per cent subsidy on the bills. We should also be allowed to pay it in up to three instalments. This will go a long way in helping families,” said Rama Rao, a civic activist.

Consumers lament that they faced severe hardships when forced to pay accumulated electricity bills during the lockdown period.

“Instead of decreasing the prices, Tangedco added to our burden by sending exorbitant bills as they could not undertake door-to-door reading everywhere. At least now the government must consider providing subsidies as people are struggling even to buy food in these crisis times,” K Arun of Velachery said.

S Joseph from Triplicane said Minister for Electricity P Thangamani had gone on record saying that he would consider making billing a monthly affair instead of doing it bi-monthly.

“It is high time that the government fulfils this long pending demand,” he added.