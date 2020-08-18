STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14,355 e-passes approved in a day by Chennai Corporation after relaxation of norms

Earlier, e-passes were approved after intense scrutiny by the district administration or Chennai Corporation officials only for three reasons -- marriages, funerals and medical emergencies

The GST Road at Puzhal

The GST Road at Puzhal in Chennai witnessed heavy traffic on Monday after auto-generation of e-passes for inter district travel came into force | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the first day after the relaxation of norms on August 17, the Greater Chennai Corporation approved a total of 14,355 e-passes. The data takes into account e-passes approved from 12 am on Monday until 12 am on Tuesday.

This includes 11,608 people who have been granted e-passes to come to Chennai from other districts in the state. In comparison, Chennai Corporation data in June shows that an average of merely 1500 people a day were granted e-passes to come from other districts in the state to Chennai.

Similarly, on Monday, 1072 people were allowed entry into Chennai from other states. In June for instance, an average of around 150-200 people were being allowed entry a day.

In addition, 1264 people were granted e-passes to come by flight and another 17 by train.

On Monday, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash warned city residents against frivolity when applying for e-passes. He said that e-passes for travel within the state would be auto-generated and made into a hassle free system.

“It’s hereby advised to all citizens to make use of this facility only for genuine purposes,” he had said.

The move is based on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s announcement that e-passes would be issued instantly for those looking to travel within the state as long as they apply using valid Aadhaar or ration card details.

Earlier, e-passes were approved after intense scrutiny by the district administration or Chennai Corporation officials only for three reasons -- marriage of close relatives or self, funerals of close relatives and medical emergencies.

