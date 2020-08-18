STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Citing lockdown, Madras Fertilizers says it will comply with TNPCB directions in 3-5 months

Madras Fertilizers Chairman U Saravanan told Express that the company has written to the state Pollution Control Board saying they will comply with all the directions in the next three to five months

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board headquarters in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board headquarters in Chennai (TNPCB website)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras Fertilizers on Tuesday said it will take three to five months to comply with the requirements and directions of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board due to the countrywide lockdown.

Madras Fertilizers Chairman U Saravanan told The New Indian Express that the company has written to the state Pollution Control Board saying they will comply with all the directions in the next three to five months.

"MFL is already having an ammonia sensor at Urea Prill Tower. Also as per the directions of TNPCB, additional ammonia sensors were procured and installation at strategic locations will commence shortly as soon as the installation team arrives from Guntur. Initially there was a delay by the vendor in mobilizing material from Guntur due to COVID-19 and the countrywide lockdown," said Saravanan.

He said that MFL has placed a purchase order to Vasthi Instruments on May 20 for supply, installation and commissioning of ammonia sensors with delivery period of 12 weeks.

"Since MFL comes under the Essential Commodities Act, our plants were reopened on June 16, with prior information to the TNPCB, to meet the fertilizer demand of farmers especially in Tamil Nadu and other states in the south," he said.

Madras Fertilizers TN Pollution Control Board
