Elderly in Chennai reluctant to attend fever camps: Covid survey staff

CHENNAI: Even as the State reported 5,890 Covid cases and 120 deaths on Monday, with the Capital city alone recording 1,185 cases and 24 deaths, Chennai Corporation officials have been noticing a worrying trend — the number of people attending fever camps has reduced by about 50 per cent in August. The corporation data revealed that from a daily average of 60 outpatients in July, the number has fallen to 35.

According to survey staff and zonal officials, the fever camps were successful in identifying symptomatic cases early. But, it is becoming a challenge to get elderly people to attend these camps. Only 15 per cent of elderly have attended the camps across the 15 zones. A survey staff attached to the Thiruvottiyur zone said she comes across nearly 15 people above 60 years every day with comorbidities and chronic respiratory symptoms.

“They avoid coming to the camps. We have been monitoring patients since May, and have a record of each resident. As per that, we convince officials to conduct mobile camps, but some residents avoid them,” she said, adding that most of the attendees are between 20 and 40 years.

Another staff attached to Tondiarpet zone said she had arranged a fever camp in three streets which had elderly people with symptoms.  “But, in all three streets, about 20 people attended the camps,’’ she said.“Some may find it strenuous to walk to the camps. If there are youngsters in their house, they should help them reach the camps. Only 15 per cent of those who have attended the camps till now are above 60,’’ said an official.

Additionally, the civic body has now been detecting only about 1,000 people with influenza-like illness, against 1,800 in July. Meanwhile, Congress leader K S Alagiri said  Kanniyakumari LS MP H Vasanthakumar has tested positive and been put on ventilator support.

