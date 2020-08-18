Scars that stay forever: 19 years on, this woman chronicles her story

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was in the year 2000, Rani (name changed) was returning home from work, when she was given a horrifying memory for life - acid attack.Nineteen years on, it is still etched in her memory. “ I was 36-years-old when I told my physically abusive husband that I no longer wished to stay with him and would take the children with me. This enraged him and he threw acid on me in public view,” claims Rani.

“I never thought that taking a stand for me and my children’s future would scar me forever. I was 16-years-old when I was married off and had three children. Few years after the marriage my husband became very abusive. Unable to bear the torture I decided to move out and live with my mother in Chennai,” recalls Rani. For about eight years, Rani could not muster courage to meet people nor visit her children at school.

“It was my doctor who advised me to learn tailoring so that I could support my children’s education,” adds Rani. Being a 10th pass, it was difficult for her to find a job, so finally she learnt tailoring and was working in a textile unit in Chromepet to support her family. “Commuting to work was another challenge - the constant stares and the questions. This would droop my confidence but the thought of my kids would motivate me to work,” says Rani.

However, my wish that my children would support me, was short lived. “They are all married and settled in different parts of the city. They hardly have any time to meet me.” During the lockdown, I lost my job and now it is difficult for me to make ends meet,”says Rani.