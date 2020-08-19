Chennai hospital’s approval suspended for overcharging Covid-19 treatment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department suspended Covid-19 treatment approval of a private hospital in Arumbakkam temporarily due to complaint of overcharging, on Tuesday. As per the press release from the health department, the hospital charged Rs 12.5 lakh for 18-day treatment. The action was taken after confirming that the hospital insisted to pay the remaining amount.

The hospital was paid Rs 2.5 lakh as advance. The department has been taking action on hospitals that overcharge patients for Covid-19 treatment. The hospitals have been given instruction to charge only government fixed prices.

They should display the government charge chart prominently, the release added. According to an official at the DMS, the action was taken after the patient’s relative complained. The patient died on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that the State government had fixed treatment cost per day in ICU without ventillator for A1 and A2 grade hospitals at Rs 10,000 and for A3-A6 at Rs 9,000. The treatment cost per day in ICU with ventillator for AI and A2 grade hospitals is Rs 14,000 and Rs 12,600 for A3-A6 hospitals.