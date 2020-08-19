Free skill development training for Chennai Corporation schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students of city corporation schools will be given skill development training along with National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT), according to a statement from the city corporation on Tuesday.

Training will be given in six fields- computer operator for which there are 48 seats, plumber for which 48 seats are available, fitter for which there are 20 seats, motor mechanic with 24 seats, electrician with 20 seats, electronic mechanic with 24 seats.

For this, Corporation school students and children of Corporation staff will be given priority of admission. The remaining seats may be given to students, with economically poor backgrounds, from other schools in the city. The training is free along with free uniform sets, bus passes, laptops and students will also be given a monthly stipend of ` 500 during the training period.

Applications may be downloaded from www.chennaicorporation.gov.in or gccapp.chennaicorporation.gov.in/cciti/ Last date for applying is September 3. Applicants have to be between the ages of 14 and 40.