IIT-Madras ranked top innovative educational institute

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology- Madras has been adjudged the ‘Top Innovative Educational Institute in India’ for the second consecutive year by the Government of India. The institute ranked first in the ‘Institutions of National Importance, Central Universities and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions’ category in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) constituted last year by the innovation cell of Education Ministry.

Around 674 institutions took part in the ARIIA Rankings and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu announced the results online on Tuesday. “Innovation must become the heartbeat of education and the quest for excellence should become the norm,” Naidu said.

ARIIA endeavours to systematically rank educational institutions and universities on innovation related indicators. It aims to inspire institutions to reorient their mind-set and build ecosystems to encourage high quality research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on the occasion said, “Innovation and, by extension, the ARIIA will be the foundation stone for ‘New India’ which will be self-reliant. The rankings aim to acknowledge efforts of institutes that are bridging the gap between industry and innovation.”