Madras in Monochrome

CHENNAI: Ace photographer L Ramachandran was hardly 20 years old when he made his way to Chennai, in the interest of following his heart and chasing his dreams. “Madras had just then been rechristened to Chennai. I remember how most areas were sparsely populated, there were fewer motor vehicles on the road, plenty of cycles and trees.

I distinctly remember how different and not-so-busy the now traffic-packed 100-Feet- Road stretch was back in the day. The developing city took me into its cradle with open arms. I worked in an advertising agency, designed logos, set up shoots and took up other part-time jobs too, before getting my first break in photography.

My journey, I feel, has been parallel with the city’s growth. But despite what we’ve achieved, isn’t it important to look back, celebrate and preserve our origins?” asks the award-winning photographer, who hails from an agrarian family. While Ramachandran’s roots can be traced back to the expanse of the farmlands in Thiruvarur, his heart, he says, is in the city that gave him wings and the vision to live life his way.

Capturing contours

Two decades later, as a thanksgiving gesture, the 40-year-old has weaved a visual tapestry of the city in monochrome. From breathtaking drone-enabled shots of Napier Bridge’s magnificent bowstring trusses, aerial view of the Royapuram fishing habour and the Chepauk stadium, snaps of towering edifices that date back to the 19th century and beyond, to imageries of structures that have been silent witnesses to the city’s changing tides, Ramachandran’s latest offering — Chennai to Madras, a photobook — takes us back to the city’s erstwhile glory, tracing a history of 381 years through its age-old structures. While the visuals are a true testimony of Ramachandran’s experience and exceptional perspectives, what makes the images unique is the au naturel ambience.

The photographs, captured during the lockdown, shows the landmarks of the city in contours like never before. “There was an absolute raw emptiness when I stepped out to shoot these photographs. The town was deserted, eerie and yet there was something magical in the stillness. I’d never seen the city like that. After decades, the structures, perhaps, were able to come to life and endearingly illuminate,” shares the Guinness World Record holder, who set out to document the city in April, after procuring permission from the Corporation.

“The lockdown and the solitude have been a stirring time for many creatives. I initially went out with a friend from the media field to capture the city during the lockdown, and soon, it became a personal project,” he shares. For three months, until June, Ramachandran used to load his vehicle with his equipment and set out during the wee hours to capture every nook and cranny of the city and return only a little before dusk. “That was the only way I could cover different parts of the city. Since I also used drones and shot from the bird’s eye view, when I wasn’t satisfied with the results, I had to re-shoot multiple times. Time, light, hues of the sky, exposure on the road — every detail mattered. So, it was quite a process,” he explains.

Uzhavar Silai at Marina Beach

Support & safety

During the journey, Ramachandran says he was also exposed to a side of the city he’d seldom had the chance to experience. “I knew people from the city were always kind but I witnessed a different level of compassion during this time. Sometimes, when I used to run out of drinking water, I had no choice but to ask street dwellers to offer me some. Despite the pandemic scare, they’ve many times offered me water. While precautions were taken, I was still touched by their readiness to help. The city police were also always helpful. I am grateful for everything,” he shares.

But it’s his wife, who has been his most significant pillar of support. Although Ramachandran knew what he was risking by stepping out during the pandemic, his wife, he says, was understanding of his dreams. “We took as many precautions as possible before and after stepping out. Every day, before I headed out, my wife used to prepare and pack buttermilk with a concoction of ginger, pepper, jeera, lemon, and curry leaves to boost my immunity. I was on a traditional ‘immunity diet’ the whole time. I should thank her for all that she’s done,” he says.

Over the years, Ramachandran’s hard work has propelled him towards international fame, awards and whatnots. Yet, the shutterbug, who has had the distinction of being the first Indian photographer to have his work featured in Playboy, has remained grounded and remarks that he will always be a p r o u d ‘Madraskaraan’. “Be it the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital, which is the second oldest hospital of its kind; The College of Engineering, Guindy, which is India’s oldest technical institution, or the Royapuram railway station, which is the second oldest railway station currently operational in India — our city is decked with several developmental and architectural milestones that should be celebrated.

I have travelled the length and breadth of the world, and I can proudly say that there is no city like namma Chennai,” he shares. The 450-odd page photo book features around 400 photographs of sinewy solitary silhouettes shadowing the city’s skyscape, along with historical tidbits. “We have been working on the book since June and I am excited to see it come out in print! This is my tribute to the city...my city!” he says. The book will be released on August 21. For details, visit Instagram or Facebook page LRamachandran

UNEXPECTED KINDNESS

