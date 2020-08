Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on August 20 and 21, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Thursday and Friday due to maintenance work, a statement from Tangedco said. The power supply will be cut between 9 am and 2 pm. The supply will be restored if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule.

The areas facing power cuts on Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm are as follows:

NOLAMBUR AREA: NNS, HIG, MIG, Chinna Nolambur, Mogappair a part, Mohanaram Nagar, Jaswanth Nagar, Reddy Palayam, Ponniamman Nagar, Keel ayanambakkam, JJ Nagar/West, Nolambur, Adayalampet area etc.,

KOTTIVAKKAM AREA: Areas around Thiruvalluvar nagar, Kottivakkam kuppam, AGS colony, East, West, North, South mada street, Kandhasamy nagar, Bharathidhasan nagar, VGP avenue, Muthumariamman koil st.

BESANT NAGAR AREA: 16 th Cross street to 28 th cross st, Besant Nagar, 4 th main road, 3 rd main road, 6 th & 7 th Avenue, Veilankanni Church Besent nagar, Odaikuppam, Thidir nagar, Odaiman nagar, Paindiamman koil st.

PALAVAKKAM AREA: Kazura Garden full area, Renga Reddy Garden full part, M.G.R Salai full part, Sivasamy avenue, Tagore street.

VELACHERY AREA: Entire Dhandeeswaram nagar.

THARAMANI AREA: Nehru street part, Pillayarkoil street part, Thiruvalluvar st, Kalikundram Pillayarkoil st, Periyar st, Anna st, Kanagam.

AVADI THIRUMULLAIVOYAL AREA: Siva Sankarapuram, MGR nagar, Anna nagar, Jak nagar, Moorthy nagar, Shanthipuram, CTH road (Avadi to Chennai right side area), Manikandapuram, Balaji nagar, Kalaignar nagar.

The areas facing power cuts on Friday from 9 am to 2 pm are as follows:

VELACHERY WEST & CENTRAL AREA: Part of 100 feet Bye pass road, Devi Karumariamman nagar, Bhel Sakthi nagar, Officer colony, Selliamman nagar, Maheswari nagar.

VELACHERY EAST AREA: Part of 100 feet Taramani link road, Mahatma Gandhi nagar, Thamirabharani st, Anna nagar, New colony.

NEELANKARAI AREA: Pandian salai, Surya garden, Kumaraguru Avenue, Sivan koil st, Ellai amma koil st, Sengeni amman koil st, ECR – Liberty company to Police station, Anna nagar 1 st to 4 th st, Saraswathi nagar (South and North).

INJAMBAKKAM AREA: Prarthana Theatre & Road, Anna Enclave, Royal Enclave, Swastik Avenue, ECR part, Saibaba koil road.

THIRUVANMIYUR AREA: 21 st to 25 th cross street Indira nagar, 3 rd & 4 th main road indira nagar, 3 rd & 4 th Avenue Indira Nagar, 3 rd cross street Indira Nagar, 17 th, 18 th ,28 th & 29 th cross street indira nagar, CPW Quarters, Indira nagar 15 th lane.