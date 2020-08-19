Protest, but through legal means: Prince of Arcot on Bengaluru riots

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali on Tuesday said that Muslims have every right to protest against attempts to defame the Prophet but through legal means. Referring to the riots that erupted in Bengaluru’s DJ Halli last week, the Arcot Prince in a statement appealed to Muslims to refrain from violence.

“Any reaction in defence of the Prophet has to be in exemplary conduct. The Prophet did not allow cowardly insults or physical attacks to come in the way of his great mission,” he said. Mohammed Abdul Ali also highlighted section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feeling. “I hope that the Karnataka government will enforce this provision and be fair while dealing with this issue,” he added.