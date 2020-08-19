Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam remains critical, on ventilator and ECMO support in ICU

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition remains critical and he is on a ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit. The 74-year-old is undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

"S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to Covid-19 continues to be critical and is one ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit," MGM Healthcare Hospital said in its health bulletin on Wednesday.

The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters which are satisfactory at this point of time, the hospital said in its health bulletin.

The singer was admitted to the hospital on August 5. He was shifted to the ICU and put on life support after his condition deteriorated on August 14.

How an ECMO works

Generally sick patients are put on ECMO because it gives rest to the lungs. The ECMO does the work of the lungs and heart, oxygenating the blood and circulating it to the system. In the meantime, medications can be given to the lungs so that they can recover, explained Dr G Sengottuvelu, senior consultant and interventional cardiologist, Apollo Hospital.