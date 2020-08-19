Tasmac shops flouting social distancing norms face fines, to be closed if violations are repeated

Nirupama Viswanathan By

CHENNAI: The Chennai corporation is set to issue directions to its zonal officers on Wednesday to initiate action against any Tasmac liquor outlet found to violate social distancing norms.

The fine amounts have not yet been decided but will be finalised by the end of Wednesday, said corporation officials.

A senior corporation official told The New Indian Express that officers in all 15 zones of the city will be asked to form special teams that visit liquor outlets twice every day.

“In case of any violations, we will impose fines and also close them in case of repeated violations,” said the official.

The outlets were allowed to operate from Tuesday after being shut down in the city for around five months.

The city corporation already has 32 market management committees in place to inspect social distancing norms in market places across the city corporation limits.