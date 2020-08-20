‘Do not wait to upload re-evaluated mark sheets’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020 officials have clarified that students who are awaiting their reevaluated Class 12 Board Exam papers, can upload their current provisional marksheet online.

“Students can upload the provisional mark sheets issued by the government. They do not have to wait for their updated mark sheets, we will directly receive the revise version from the Directorate of Government Examination(DGE),” said T Purushothaman, the Secretary of TNEA.

The last day to upload mark sheets is Thursday. However, students who have applied for revaluation have not received their revised mark sheets yet. The scanned copies of Class 12 examination answer sheets are available in - dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can apply for revaluation. Random numbers will be assigned to students on Friday and the rank list will be issued on September 7.