Orders reserved on plea from Nalini’s mother

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved its orders on a plea filed by mother of Nalini, a life convict in the assassination case of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The plea sought permission for Nalini and her husband Murugan to make video calls to Murugan’s mother in Sri Lanka and sister in London. According to counsel for the petitioner K Radhakrishnan, Murugan recently lost his father and wanted to call his grieving mother. Recording submissions of State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan and Assistant Solicitor General of India G Karthikeyan, the two-member bench of justices N Kirubakaran and VM Velumani observed that the video call exercise, if allowed, can be videographed and be held under close supervision. The bench reserved orders on the plea.