Quarantine monitoring must be strengthened: Additional Chief Secy

On Tuesday, 18,823 of the total 18,853 people, who applied for pass, were issued permit by city corporation.

E-pass

Traffic police checking the e-pass in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Existing quarantine monitoring mechanisms should be enhanced to handle the influx of those reaching Chennai from across the State post relaxation of e-pass norms, Municipal Administration Additional Chief Secretary Harmander Singh said. 

On Tuesday, 18,823 of the total 18,853 people, who applied for pass, were issued permit by city corporation. “In the coming days, the number of people coming will only increase,” Singh was quoted by the corporation in a statement. He was speaking at a meeting in the Ripon Building.

To prevent more clusters, names, addresses and other details of returnees must be collected by zonal officers, who are to then ensure that they are placed under home quarantine. “Valasaravakkam and Kodambakkam zones may witness larger influxes due to business reasons, and a large number of migrant labourers may also return to Ambattur and Guindy,” the statement added.

