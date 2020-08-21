STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delivery partners resume duty on Swiggy's 'promise' to roll back new wage policy

This comes after some delivery executives staged a protest against a drop in their pay as per the new payment structure.

Published: 21st August 2020 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Demanding the reinstation of over 100 employees, delivery incentives and other benefits, delivery persons of Swiggy protest. (File Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Online food delivery company Swiggy issued a statement, on Thursday, saying that most of the delivery partners have returned to duty despite the ongoing tensions.

Many delivery partners of the company have struck work for a week now demanding the company to roll back the new wage policy. The company has allegedly cut down on several incentives, significantly reducing the pay-per-order the partners received. 

While the delivery service remained disrupted in many parts of the city over the last week, it warmed up on Thursday. 

As of now, Swiggy is yet to respond to the query of The New Indian Express if any revision will be made to the new pay structure in question.

The company in a statement said that, "most of our partners are back to delivering with us and we're serving 95 per cent of Chennai as August 20." The statement added that the company had had a positive dialogue with the delivery partners to, "explain the revised pay-outs and assuage their concerns."

Delivery partners told The New Indian Express that they returned to work only because the company had promised to implement some of the older incentives. 

"They still haven't done it. We are getting paid according to the new wage policy. When we asked them, Swiggy said that all the older incentives will be implemented by Monday," an executive from South Chennai said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, another partner said that Swiggy had paid an incentive to partners to deliver during the strike. "Many of us had to put bread on the table. The company has not met our demands yet and we will go on strike again if they do not implement the incentives by Monday," the partner said.

The company, in its statement further added that,"most active partners have made over Rs 45 per order in the last week, with the high performing partners making over Rs 100 per order." 

It did not however provide a quantitative explanation on what "active" meant and how many hours an executive had to work to be tagged active.

No "active Swiggy delivery" partner in the city makes only Rs 15 or lesser per order "on an average", the statement further read.

Swiggy payment per order Swiggy Strike
