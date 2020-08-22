STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

History sheeter shot dead by Chennai cops in defence

The deceased, Shankar alias ‘Market’ Shankar, had three murder cases and several criminal cases pending against him. 

Published: 22nd August 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Shankar

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old history-sheeter was shot dead by the Chennai police on Friday. Police said they opened fire when the accused attacked a constable with a machete. The deceased, Shankar alias ‘Market’ Shankar, had three murder cases and several criminal cases pending against him. 

Earlier this month, Shankar had been booked for allegedly assaulting a supermarket owner in Anna Nagar, who is said to be a political party functionary. Since then, Shankar was absconding, police said. JCP (East), R Sudhakar, said, “On Thursday night, the Ayanavaram police nabbed one Dilip Kumar, who had four kg of ganja on him. His mother Rani, also a peddler, was picked up, who led the cops to Shankar.”
The police arrested him from a hideout early on Friday.

Shankar, sources said,  confessed to his crime and promised to take them to the place where he had hidden the ganja smuggled from Andhra Pradesh. On reaching an isolated ground filled with construction debris near the Ayanavaram RTO at 7 am, he picked up a hidden weapon and attacked the police.

“When he attacked constable Mubarak, Inspector Natarajan had to open fire. He shot at Shankar on the stomach. But, when  Shankar slashed Mubarak’s hand,  Natarajan fired two rounds, which hit him in the chest,” Additional Commissioner of Police (South) R Dhinakaran said. A judicial magistrate probe is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai police
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp