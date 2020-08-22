Make Metro station easy for disabled: HC tells CMRL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered notices to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) based on a plea seeking disabled friendly metro stations. The two-member bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and R Hemaltha ordered the notices on the plea filed by Vaishnavi Jayakumar, a Chennai resident, stating that the existing metro stations are not disabled-friendly and have been built in violation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The court ordered CMRL to file a detailed report on the issue within three weeks on the plea.