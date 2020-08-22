SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health stable now, says hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who tested positive for Covid earlier last week, continues to be on ventilator and under ECHMO support in a private hospital in the city. His condition is said to be stable.

A health bulletin issued by doctor Anuradha Baskaran, assistant director of MGM Healthcare Hospital, said: “Our multi-disciplinary team of medical experts is keeping a very close watch on the vital parameters and has been constantly updating the family regarding his clinical status and progress.” In a video message, SPB’s son Charan said he was very glad that his father is stable.

The doctors didn’t mention the word critical in the press release. “That doesn’t mean he has completely recovered. It means there are no complications and all his vitals are working fine. We have complete faith and confidence in the medical team.” Charan thanked all those who prayed for his father’s health.