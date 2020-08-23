Five buses gutted in fire at Koyambedu private bus terminus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five luxury buses went up in flames after a fire broke out at the private bus terminus at Koyambedu on Sunday afternoon.

The fire control room received a call around 12.30 pm and five fire tenders from Koyambedu, Ashok Nagar, JJ Nagar, Egmore and Ambattur rushed to the spot.

"The fire was brought under control around 1.45 pm, but three buses were completely charred as the seats had caught fire and two buses were partially burnt. The buses belong to three separate firms," said a police officer.

Police said that fire broke out in one of the buses and then spread to the other buses parked next to each other. Fire and rescue personnel controlled the fire from spreading to other buses thus thwarting a major fire accident.

With lockdown being in force for more about five months, a few hundreds of buses have been parked at the bus terminus for several months.

CMBT police have registered a case and investigation is on to ascertain the cause of fire, whether a short circuit or act of miscreants led to the accident.