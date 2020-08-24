20 per cent of Chennai's residents have undergone home quarantine, shows corporation data

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of people who have been under the Chennai corporation’s Home Quarantine and Isolation Monitoring System (HQIMS) has crossed 21 lakh, according to data.

This means about 20 percent of the city's population had undergone home quarantine since COVID-19 containment measures began earlier this year.

A total of 21,01,808 people were reported to have been under home quarantine until Sunday. Of this, about 14.5% were those under quarantine after having a travel history and another 25.6% were under home quarantine as they have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting the results.

The remaining are patients who have contracted COVID-19, their contacts and those who were taken to fever clinics for ILI symptoms.

"(Those under) HQIMS have crossed the 20 lakh mark. In a week's time, we would be crossing the 25 lakh mark," Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash told reporters on Monday.

'Untraceable'

Meanwhile, of the total 7942 people who have been tested in Chennai corporation centres, government and private labs and are awaiting results as on Sunday, a total of 85 people are not traceable.

Out of this, the maximum number of people who were untraceable were those who were tested in private labs.

Of the total 2018 samples received in private labs, 65 are untraceable. Of the 5122 people tested in corporation centres, only nine are untraceable and of the 802 who were tested in

government labs, 11 are untraceable, the data showed.