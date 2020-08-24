STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

20 per cent of Chennai's residents have undergone home quarantine, shows corporation data

A total of 21,01,808 people were reported to have been under home quarantine until Sunday

Published: 24th August 2020 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of people who have been under the Chennai corporation’s Home Quarantine and Isolation Monitoring System (HQIMS) has crossed 21 lakh, according to data.

This means about 20 percent of the city's population had undergone home quarantine since COVID-19 containment measures began earlier this year.

A total of 21,01,808 people were reported to have been under home quarantine until Sunday. Of this, about 14.5% were those under quarantine after having a travel history and another 25.6% were under home quarantine as they have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting the results.

The remaining are patients who have contracted COVID-19, their contacts and those who were taken to fever clinics for ILI symptoms.

"(Those under) HQIMS have crossed the 20 lakh mark. In a week's time, we would be crossing the 25 lakh mark," Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash told reporters on Monday.

'Untraceable'

Meanwhile, of the total 7942 people who have been tested in Chennai corporation centres, government and private labs and are awaiting results as on Sunday, a total of 85 people are not traceable.

Out of this, the maximum number of people who were untraceable were those who were tested in private labs.

Of the total 2018 samples received in private labs, 65 are untraceable. Of the 5122 people tested in corporation centres, only nine are untraceable and of the 802 who were tested in
government labs, 11 are untraceable, the data showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus home quarantine Chennai COVID-19 cases
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
‘Free speech is being stifled in Modi govt’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp