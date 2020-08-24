BJP members booked for taking out Vinayakar procession violating COVID safety norms in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 25 persons, including BJP functionaries, were booked for taking a Vinayakar idol on a procession in Velachery, flouting the lockdown and ignoring orders of government and ruling of

the Madras High Court.

On Sunday morning, Velachery police said they received information that a three-feet tall Ganesha idol has been placed on Telugu Brahmana street at Dhandeeswaram Nagar for public worship.

"The police team tried to disperse the crowd who had gathered without masks ignoring the social distancing, however, the BJP cadre got into an argument with the police. While police left the spot, the BJP

cadre took the idol on a procession keeping it on the bonnet of a four-wheeler through the 100-ft road and Velachery main road and immersed the idol at Velachery lake," said a police officer. About 100

people participated in the procession.

On information, Adyar Deputy Commissioner V Vikraman rushed to the spot, but the party cadre started arguing with the official claiming that their religious sentiment is hurt.

When contacted, Velachery police confirmed that 25 of them who participated in the procession have been booked under Sections 147, 148, 188 and 269 of IPC for violating lockdown norms. Further investigation is on.