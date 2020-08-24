STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

BJP members booked for taking out Vinayakar procession violating COVID safety norms in Chennai

Velachery police said they received information that a three-feet tall Ganesha idol has been placed on Telugu Brahmana street at Dhandeeswaram Nagar for public worship.

Published: 24th August 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

FIR report

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 25 persons, including BJP functionaries, were booked for taking a Vinayakar idol on a procession in Velachery, flouting the lockdown and ignoring orders of government and ruling of
the Madras High Court.

On Sunday morning, Velachery police said they received information that a three-feet tall Ganesha idol has been placed on Telugu Brahmana street at Dhandeeswaram Nagar for public worship.

"The police team tried to disperse the crowd who had gathered without masks ignoring the social distancing, however, the BJP cadre got into an argument with the police. While police left the spot, the BJP
cadre took the idol on a procession keeping it on the bonnet of a four-wheeler through the 100-ft road and Velachery main road and immersed the idol at Velachery lake," said a police officer. About 100
people participated in the procession.

On information, Adyar Deputy Commissioner V Vikraman rushed to the spot, but the party cadre started arguing with the official claiming that their religious sentiment is hurt.

When contacted, Velachery police confirmed that 25 of them who participated in the procession have been booked under Sections 147, 148, 188 and 269 of IPC for violating lockdown norms. Further investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
‘Free speech is being stifled in Modi govt’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp