Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - The virtual obstacle race-based game

CHENNAI: This week, we discuss the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. This is a virtual obstacle race-based game, which I sincerely regret live-streaming. I received a fitting payback for all the years I laughed at people being “foolish” on the popular reality TV shows — Takeshi’s Castle and Wipeout.

At least people on these live shows can have multiple excuses for their hilarious failures; Fall Guys offers none but personal incompetence.

This virtual obstacle course starts with 60 players and has four elimination rounds. The fifth round is where the winner is determined.

I had to look up this fact, since I never got this far. There are different challenges, varied enough that you don’t rage quit because you fall off repetitive tracks (the good part is that you get a do-over).

You might remember some of the obstacle courses as they are a more vibrant version of the ones on the aforementioned reality shows.

There is a lot of scope to introduce even more levels, and time for the developers to change the colour scheme so it looks less tacky.

I’m terrible at it, so have no ulterior motive in hoping that the interest in this game does not fizzle out over time. Although I say this about almost every new online game that I play, I am really hoping that this annoyingly colourful game will bring the downfall of Battle Royale.

Why has it gone viral? The answer is that this game has hit the holy gaming trifecta — it is easy to play, is accessible, and is online! Let me explain. It has only three controls — run, jump, grab opponents/objects. It is also available on all platforms, except the mobile.

But if stays on top of the charts for another few months, I am confident that it will be on the tiny screen within the year. It is also a game that you can play with friends! You can laugh as they get kicked off course by a rotating fan or empathise by walking alongside them as rapidly rolling fruits cause them to fall on their faces.

Fall Guys also has the unlikely advantage in that it is extremely entertaining, even if you’re viewing random people playing. I will easily take another 10000 falls before giving up. Play it if you have ever shouted advise over the TV screen at Takeshi’s Castle participants.

