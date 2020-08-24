STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man hacked to death in front of family in Chennai

The incident happened around 8.30 pm when Rajan was standing outside his house at Udhayasuriyan Nagar in Vyasarpadi.

Published: 24th August 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was hacked to death in front of his family outside his house in Vyasarpadi on Saturday night. His wife and a few other relatives who tried to stop the attack also suffered injuries. 

The incident happened around 8.30 pm when Rajan was standing outside his house at Udhayasuriyan Nagar in Vyasarpadi. 

“Four men came in two bikes and started hacking Rajan with machetes. His wife Vasanthi, mother Santhi, aunt Sundari, uncle Sureshkumar and grandfather Arunachalam who were also sitting at the verandah tried to save Rajan and suffered injuries. Rajan died on the spot,” said a police officer. 

On information, Vyasarpadi police rushed to the spot and sent Rajan’s body to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and preliminary inquiry suggested that Rajan might have been murdered by his relatives with whom he had some enmity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai crime Vyasarpadi Murder
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp