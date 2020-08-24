Man hacked to death in front of family in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was hacked to death in front of his family outside his house in Vyasarpadi on Saturday night. His wife and a few other relatives who tried to stop the attack also suffered injuries.

The incident happened around 8.30 pm when Rajan was standing outside his house at Udhayasuriyan Nagar in Vyasarpadi.

“Four men came in two bikes and started hacking Rajan with machetes. His wife Vasanthi, mother Santhi, aunt Sundari, uncle Sureshkumar and grandfather Arunachalam who were also sitting at the verandah tried to save Rajan and suffered injuries. Rajan died on the spot,” said a police officer.

On information, Vyasarpadi police rushed to the spot and sent Rajan’s body to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and preliminary inquiry suggested that Rajan might have been murdered by his relatives with whom he had some enmity.