STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Under cover of lockdown, private tankers dump sewage into storm water drains in Chennai

The private tankers are supposed to only discharge the waste in sewage treatment plants and not release it in the open anywhere. However, such rules have never been followed.

Published: 24th August 2020 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

A private tanker discharging sewage into a storm water drain alongside Porur Link Road

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Illegal dumping of untreated sewage into open lands is a regular occurrence in the suburban areas of Chennai for years, but now several instances of private tankers discharging raw waste into storm water drains have been observed within the city corporation limits too.

Various private tankers, which carry raw sewage from private apartment complexes and houses, were spotted discharging the waste in open storm water drains alongside the Porur Link Road.

Videos and photos shared by local residents with The New Indian Express show that three different lorries were seen discharging sewage into the storm water drains. The Porur Link Road comes under Zone 11 (Valasaravakkam) of Chennai Corporation.

With the road deserted due to the COVID-19 lockdown, lorries are having a free run in discharging the waste.

Local activist Pughalventhan V, who noticed the incident first, says that such instances of open dumping of raw sewage have been happening for years in the suburbs of the city.

Just a few weeks ago, an instance of sewage discharge was spotted in the Pallavaram Periya Eri too.

The private tankers are supposed to only discharge the waste in sewage treatment plants and not release it in the open anywhere. However, such rules have never been followed.

"Earlier, they used to let off sewage alongside the Vanagaram- Maduravoyal bypass road and after complaints, they stopped doing it. Now this is happening in Porur,'' said Pughalventhan.

The New Indian Express had also reported an incident of such open dumping of sewage water near Kundrathur.

While it is illegal for the lorries to dump sewage in the open, the civic body too is supposed to close the storm water drains after construction. "After construction, the SWDs are just left neglected,'' says Pughalventhan.

During the monsoon season, this also leads to the SWDs getting filled by garbage.

When contacted by The New Indian Express, Corporation officials with the zone said they would take note of the violation and take necessary action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Storm water drains Porur Link Road Private tankers
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
‘Free speech is being stifled in Modi govt’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp