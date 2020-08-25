CoP recommends CB-CID inquiry into encounter

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police has recommended transfer of the case relating to the encounter of history-sheeter Shankar to the CB-CID. Commissioner of Police (CoP) Mahesh Kumar Agarwal made the recommendation to Director General of Police J K Tripathy.

While the body of the deceased was handed over to his family on Monday after postmortem in Kilpauk Hospital, police sources said Shankar’s brothers demanded a fair enquiry into the death, claiming that it was a planned murder, while speaking to the magistrate.

The sixth metropolitan magistrate Sivasakthivel Kannan had started a probe into the incident. On Monday evening, CoP Agarwal sent a letter to GDP Tripathy recommending the immediate transfer of the case to the CB-CID.

“We are waiting for the approval of the DGP and will transfer all case-related documents to CB-CID officials after that,” said a senior police officer. History- sheeter Shankar alias Market Shankar was shot dead by the Ayanavaram Inspector Nataraj on Friday morning. Police said Shankar was a ganja peddler and while being nabbed at his hideout, he attacked constable Mubarak with a machete. The police officer allegedly had to fire at Shankar in self-defence.